Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Epic Group donates to BGMEA’s Covid fund

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Epic Group General Manager P.K. Saw, flanked by company colleagues handing over a cheque on behalf of his company to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, for the Covid Fund of the BGMEA, at the latter's office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Epic Group General Manager P.K. Saw, flanked by company colleagues handing over a cheque on behalf of his company to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, for the Covid Fund of the BGMEA, at the latter's office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Epic Group has made a donation to a fund launched by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to assist people affected by Covid-19.
On behalf of Epic Group its General Manager P.K. Saw handed over a cheque for Taka five lakh and one lakh face masks to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Epic Group Chairman Ranjan Mahtani and Managing Directors Sunil Daryanani and Dinesh Virwani virtually joined the donation handover ceremony, said a press release.
BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Director Tanvir Ahmed and former Director Ashikur Rahman Tuhin were also present at the ceremony.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Given the present Covid situation in the country, we have initiated a fund to help people affected by Covid-19 as we consider it as our social responsibility. From the fund BGMEA will donate medical equipment and medicines so that we can help people who need it now."
BSS adds: Faruque also thanked Epic Group for contributing to the BGMEA's fund. He requested the affluent people and organizations to come forward and make financial contribution to the BGMEA's fund to help the people in need.
"Your donated money will be used to buy medical equipment including nasal cannula and oxygen cylinder and medicines which will be donated to hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients."
Earlier, BGMEA donated Taka 6 crore to the Prime Minister's fund to help the poor affected by the pandemic.
BGMEA also donated 15 German-made high flow nasal cannula with BiPAP and 50 thousand masks to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)  Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital to meet the needs of patients.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DHL Express places order of electric cargo planes from Eviation
UAE to allow transit passengers from 7 countries
Symposium on rural dairy perceptions and practices held
IFAD Group distributes food among transport workers
RBI cautions against offers of buying or selling old notes
Robi’s digital staff healthcare platform role-model for Axiata
Pran-RFL gives protective equipment to DRU
ADB, S’pore firm to support livestock farmers in South, South East Asia


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft