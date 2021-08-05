Epic Group donates to BGMEA’s Covid fund



Epic Group General Manager P.K. Saw, flanked by company colleagues handing over a cheque on behalf of his company to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, for the Covid Fund of the BGMEA, at the latter's office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

On behalf of Epic Group its General Manager P.K. Saw handed over a cheque for Taka five lakh and one lakh face masks to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Epic Group Chairman Ranjan Mahtani and Managing Directors Sunil Daryanani and Dinesh Virwani virtually joined the donation handover ceremony, said a press release.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Director Tanvir Ahmed and former Director Ashikur Rahman Tuhin were also present at the ceremony.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Given the present Covid situation in the country, we have initiated a fund to help people affected by Covid-19 as we consider it as our social responsibility. From the fund BGMEA will donate medical equipment and medicines so that we can help people who need it now."

BSS adds: Faruque also thanked Epic Group for contributing to the BGMEA's fund. He requested the affluent people and organizations to come forward and make financial contribution to the BGMEA's fund to help the people in need.

"Your donated money will be used to buy medical equipment including nasal cannula and oxygen cylinder and medicines which will be donated to hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients."

Earlier, BGMEA donated Taka 6 crore to the Prime Minister's fund to help the poor affected by the pandemic.

BGMEA also donated 15 German-made high flow nasal cannula with BiPAP and 50 thousand masks to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital to meet the needs of patients.





