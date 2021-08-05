Video
Thursday, 5 August, 2021
Likee steps into fifth years of its journey

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021
Business Desk

The popular short-video app Likee, which is immensely trending across the world, especially among the youth, has celebrated the 4th anniversary of its global launch on July 26, 2021.
Likee, the virtual platform is currently a family of over 100 million members all over the world. While the app has encouraged users to express their latent talent, they have also been promoting entertaining and educational campaigns to create value through opportunities and education for its users, says a press release.
For example, to ignite the love for country and respect for its history among its users, the app launched its Victory Day campaign in December 2020 which generated over 37 million engagements, and Independence Day campaign in March 2021 which generated over 55 million engagements.
To identify talented creative users in the platform, the brand launched "Likee Talents" campaign, which generated approximately 949 million engagements. Likee's educational campaign in Bangladesh - the #Steps2Learn campaign, has also generated over 4.5 million engagements so far, inspiring countless users with the spirit of learning together.
"The user-base that we have in Bangladesh is one of the most vibrant and active portions of our Likee global family," said Joy, Likee's Head of Operations in Bangladesh.
Likee influencers like Nusan Tasim and Marjia Mimi have been acknowledged through accolades in the "Safekeeper Channel i Digital Media Award 2020" as best video content creators. Their success has inspired other young users to also brainstorm for the most captivating content ideas.
Bangladesh is aiming to transform itself as a digital country in the near future. Likee's motto is completely aligned with this vision, as it continues to launch various culturally relevant and educational campaigns in the country. The digital platform is helping thousands of users from even the peripheries to connect and thus, gain a better understanding of the web-sphere.
Likee holds utmost obligation towards the laws and regulations in Bangladesh and expects cooperation from all of its Bangladeshi stakeholders so that it can excel in the market through much bigger and better community engagement plans in the forthcoming years.


