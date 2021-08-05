Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G wins MWC 2021 award

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

Samsung's flagship phone, 'Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G', has won the Best Smartphone award in recognition of its top-notch features and innovative design at the recently-concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021) held in Barcelona.
This award is part of the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards). Introduced in 1996 by the GSMA and adjudicated by a panel of more than 250 global industry experts, the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) is considered the highest honor within the mobile industry since these are meant to recognize the hardware, software, and services that drive innovation across the mobile industry worldwide, says a press release.
This year, the jury selected Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G as the 'Best Smartphone' of the past year. This phone was declared the winner in consideration of different factors such as physical design and innovation, device performance, product usefulness in terms of functionality and features, price point, user experience, etc.
"We are honored to have been recognized in such a competitive category at this year's GLOMO awards. Samsung has a long, proud history of driving innovation, and we aim to deliver devices that meet the needs of our users now and in the future," said Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.
It is mentionable that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G stands out from other phones in many ways. Facilitated with Samsung's most intelligent screen, this phone comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and has the ability to adjust the display's refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz. It also features a 5,000mAh battery that can charge 50 percent within 30 minutes. Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a quad rear camera setup with 108MP pro-sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses of 10MP. With all these stunning features incorporated into a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G embodies Samsung's craftsmanship and scrupulous attention to detail.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DHL Express places order of electric cargo planes from Eviation
UAE to allow transit passengers from 7 countries
Symposium on rural dairy perceptions and practices held
IFAD Group distributes food among transport workers
RBI cautions against offers of buying or selling old notes
Robi’s digital staff healthcare platform role-model for Axiata
Pran-RFL gives protective equipment to DRU
ADB, S’pore firm to support livestock farmers in South, South East Asia


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft