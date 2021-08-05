Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Marico BD launches Sister’s Day campaign

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

Parachute Advansed Beliphool, the country's loved hair oil brand by Marico Bangladesh Ltd, recently launched a special campaign to celebrate Sister's Day 2021.
The month-long campaign will give 20 winning participants the opportunity to have an all-expense paid lunch at a five-star hotel with their sister.
To celebrate this year's Sister's Day, which is on August 1st, Parachute Advansed Beliphool Hair Oil has launched a special video celebrating sisterhood with the central message "Be Perfect".
The special video showcases the bond between renowned actress, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee and her sister Nishi. To participate in the campaign, viewers need to share this video on their social media timelines with the hashtags #MyPerfectSister and #PABeliphool.  
Participants who receive the highest number of reactions on their post have the chance to win a special lunch with their sister, courtesy of Parachute Advansed.
Expressing her feelings about the campaign, Oishee said, "I am glad to be a part of this beautiful initiative by Parachute Advansed Beliphool that celebrates this strong bond and also gives sisters the chance to cherish the lovely moments of sisterhood."
Allen Ebenezer Eric, Marketing Director of Marico Bangladesh Ltd, said, "As a brand, Parachute Advansed Beliphool has always focused on the strength of the bonds of sisterhood. Through this campaign, we aim to connect with the consumers at a deeper level by celebrating the strong bonds that sisters share."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DHL Express places order of electric cargo planes from Eviation
UAE to allow transit passengers from 7 countries
Symposium on rural dairy perceptions and practices held
IFAD Group distributes food among transport workers
RBI cautions against offers of buying or selling old notes
Robi’s digital staff healthcare platform role-model for Axiata
Pran-RFL gives protective equipment to DRU
ADB, S’pore firm to support livestock farmers in South, South East Asia


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft