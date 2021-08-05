Marico BD launches Sister’s Day campaign

Parachute Advansed Beliphool, the country's loved hair oil brand by Marico Bangladesh Ltd, recently launched a special campaign to celebrate Sister's Day 2021.

The month-long campaign will give 20 winning participants the opportunity to have an all-expense paid lunch at a five-star hotel with their sister.

To celebrate this year's Sister's Day, which is on August 1st, Parachute Advansed Beliphool Hair Oil has launched a special video celebrating sisterhood with the central message "Be Perfect".

The special video showcases the bond between renowned actress, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee and her sister Nishi. To participate in the campaign, viewers need to share this video on their social media timelines with the hashtags #MyPerfectSister and #PABeliphool.

Participants who receive the highest number of reactions on their post have the chance to win a special lunch with their sister, courtesy of Parachute Advansed.

Expressing her feelings about the campaign, Oishee said, "I am glad to be a part of this beautiful initiative by Parachute Advansed Beliphool that celebrates this strong bond and also gives sisters the chance to cherish the lovely moments of sisterhood."

Allen Ebenezer Eric, Marketing Director of Marico Bangladesh Ltd, said, "As a brand, Parachute Advansed Beliphool has always focused on the strength of the bonds of sisterhood. Through this campaign, we aim to connect with the consumers at a deeper level by celebrating the strong bonds that sisters share."

















