Salman urges expatriates to invest in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman urged the Bangladeshi expatriates to invest in Bangladesh.
"Investment is needed to accelerate the progress of country's economy and initiatives have been taken to reduce problems related to investment of expatriates," he told the closing session of a ten-day-long road show on Bangladesh's economy in San Francisco, USA.
Mayor of the state of California Lisa M. Gilmore spoke at the event, said a press release on Tuesday.
Among others, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam, Financial Institutions Department Senior Secretary Abdur Rauf Talukder, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Sirajul Islam, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority's (BEPA) Executive Chairman Major General Nazrul Islam and BSEC Commissioner Dr Mizanur Rahman also spoke.
Salman F Rahman said, "Bangladesh's economy is steadily advancing and the private sector is leading the economy. The private sector is also leading various manufacturing companies, banks, insurance, media and power sectors."
This was possible due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.
Prof. Shibli said, "The current environment in Bangladesh is investment friendly. Political stability, economic viability, purchasing power of people, exchange rate, youth labor force and ecosystem are in favor of investment."
The potential for venture capital and startup businesses is increasing in Bangladesh. So it is the high time for investment, he added.
Mayor Lisa termed Bangladesh as a country of emerging economies and praised Bangladesh's progress. This progress was possible due to dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.    -BSS


