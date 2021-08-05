

BD trade in services gap stands at $3 billion

This gap records 17 per cent rise over the previous fiscal year's trade in services deficit. The latest balance of payments (BoP) table, released by Bangladesh Bank (BB), unveiled the statistics.

Trade in Services refers to the sale and delivery of an intangible product, called a service, between a producer and consumer. Trade in services that takes place between a producer and consumer that are, in legal terms, based in different countries is called International Trade in Services.

It is, however, a provisional estimate and subject to revision in near future. The value of exports of services stood at $7.40 billion in FY21, registering 10.13 per cent growth over $6.71 billion in FY20, according to the BB data.

Import of services also increased by around 12 per cent to $10.40 billion in the last fiscal year against $9.29 billion in FY20.

The central bank data also showed that annual trade in services in FY21 stood at $17.80 billion, registering 11.80 per cent growth over $16.01 billion in FY20. The value of trade in services was, however, estimated at $17.48 billion in FY19.







