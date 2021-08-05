Video
SMEs demand reopening along with export oriented industries

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

SMEs have demanded reopening of their production facilities at a time when the government has allowed reopening of export oriented industries relaxing strict lockdown which is in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.
Export-oriented factories reopened from August 1. As the SMEs sector has been most affected by the pandemic, there was no choice but to keep the SMEs out of the reopening scheme, experts said.
They said as the government did not have separate policy for domestic industries amid the lockdown. Large numbers of SMEs are incurring huge losses while a bigger portion had to shut their doors amid sharp drops in sales.
These business losses have choked cash flows, with entrepreneurs unable to pay installments on existing loans, insiders said. They warned that the resumptions of the apparel industry will help the export sector, but small business and domestic economy will take a nose dive due to a lengthy shutdown of SMEs.
Talking to The Daily Observer, Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD,) said that the SME sector is almost entirely dependent on domestic market and is influenced by the market situation and on people's purchasing power.
"So, they have not much to gain by opening their factories. However, a separate policy could have been adopted for those who wanted to keep their businesses open," Moazzem added.
The owners of export-oriented industries are close to the power circle and could create pressure to get some policy decisions in their favor which the SME could not, he also said.
Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, president of National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB), said that it is true that export-oriented industries are lifeline of Bangladesh's economy.
"But the government should take a policy for the SMEs to remain operational by strictly maintaining Covid-19 safety measures. It was not difficult for 10-15 labour-driven industries," he added. "Nevertheless, they are still requesting the government to allow reopening SMEs as their situation is worsening with each day," he added.
Monira Begum, an entrepreneur from Rangpur and owner of Shataranji Palli Rangpur, said her business has suffered a lot because of Covid-19.
"I have only 30 workers in my factory and it was not possible to keep my factory open during the lockdown. I do not know how I will recover the losses incurred during the multiple lockdowns," she added.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Industries issued guidelines for factories before reopening including maintaining physical distancing during entry and exit, ensuring wearing of masks and gloves, fixing working hours according to shift, measuring workers' temperature, ensuring adequate sanitation system, etc.
Asked if it was possible to comply with these in the SME factory, he said it was easier for them to comply as the factory is smaller in size with fewer workers. According to SME entrepreneurs, at least half of the small industries have gone broke due to the shutdowns, and the situation is deteriorating gradually unless measures being taken to allow them to reopen.


