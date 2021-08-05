Video
Climate smart farming thru better water management on cards

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Mizanur Rahman

The government is going to implement climate smart farming in agriculture sector across the country to be jointly implemented by Water Resources, Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock ministries.
The initiative titled 'Climate Smart Agriculture and Water Management Project' would cost       Tk 1,182.55 crore; of which Tk 332.55 crore will came from the government's own exchequer while Tk 850 crore will come from World Bank loan.
A meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) on November 19 last year discussed the proposals from the Ministry of Water Resources, Fisheries and Livestock and Agriculture and made some recommendations to be adopted before presenting it in the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). It may be presented soon
The project will be implemented from June this year to June 2026. Bangladesh Water Development Board, Department of Agricultural Extension and Department of Fisheries will implement it.
Ramendra Nath Biswas, a member of Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions Division of the Planning Commission said the project will reduce the risk of floods, river erosion and increase production of agricultural output by way of effective water management.
According to sources, more than 80 percent people of Bangladesh living in rural areas make their livelihood through agriculture and fish production. Due to adverse effects of climate change and high rainfall during monsoon causes severe flooding in lower parts of the country.
Water flow in rivers increases and river erosion exacerbate. Moreover drought in northern part of the country during the dry season cause severe crop loss and farm output threatening their livelihood.
Effective water management can reduce the risk of floods, river erosion and other disasters.  Bangladesh water development Board has implemented over 825 flood control and drainage (FCD) and irrigation project across the country for structural improvement of water resource management.
It is important to have a profitable, sustainable and environment-friendly agricultural system in the country to ensure long-term food security and protection to agriculture to make Bangladesh self- sufficient in food production.
The government is therefore determined to develop the overall agriculture sector keeping in view the goals set out in the Eight Five Year Plan and National Agriculture Policy. Over the last few years, an increasing trend is dominating the food production and the project aims at sustaining the trend.



