‘IT sector and its people are out of lockdown purview’

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications has instructed not to hinder the supply of IT products including computer hardware under the ongoing lockdown restrictions, saying the IT sector has been listed now under emergency services provider.

Moreover law enforcers have been instructed to allow people moving at different places for repair of computer hardware checking their identity cards. Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar confirmed the information on Wednesday.

The minister said, "A decision in this regard was taken in the cabinet. This decision was taken in response to the demand of Bangladesh Computer Society. But it was not allowed before but feeling the need of its importance a letter has been sent to the concerned people again on August 3".

He said, "The IT sector has been brought under the purview of the emergency services sector and limited supply of IT products, including computer hardware, has been allowed in compliance with the hygienic regulations during the restrictions."

The letter signed by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications Israt Jahan has been sent to the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner, all Deputy Commissioners of the country and Dhaka District Superintendent of Police (SP).

The letter said the IT sector has been playing an important role in keeping the communication, health and medicine, food, education, media and other sectors active. Most organizations continue to conduct official activities through online video conferencing.

But due to restrictions, all information technology services are facing impediments to keep these important public activities active. As a result the IT sector needs to be considered as an urgent service and the manpower working in IT and hardware providers and solution providers need to be given the opportunity to move complying hygiene rules.

The letter to keep the services of various organizations running in such a situation, the supply of computer hardware products and service providers should be considered emergency service providers. At the same time, as per the instructions of the Cabinet Division, it has been requested to allow the movement of manpower working in concerned institutions subject to verification of identity cards.

Bangladesh Computer Society (BCS) on July 11 appealed to State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak to bring the IT sector under emergency services.





