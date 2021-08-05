Exports dropped by 11pc to $3.47billion in July

Export earnings fell by 11 percent to $3.47 billion in July compared to the same month last year. Garments, agricultural products, frozen fishes, handicraft, jute products are among the sectors that saw a decline in exports.

The exporters also missed the target of about $3.73 billion by 6.85 percent, according to the Export Promotion Bureau data.

Earning from readymade garment (RMG) exports also fell 11 per cent in the month under review to $2.88 billion. RMG export was accounted for 83 per cent of the total earnings in the month.

Woven and knitwear garment exports from Bangladesh declined by 18 per cent and 5.0 per cent respectively in July, the first month of the country's financial year.

Exports of jute and jute products also fell by 41 per cent to $60.7 million in July from $103 million in the same month a year ago. In the 2019-20 jute exports fetched $1.16 billion.

Exports of agricultural products and frozen fish also declined by 3.0 per cent and 13 per cent respectively in the month, compared to the same period last year. Agricultural products fetched record $1 billion last fiscal year.

Leather and leather goods, another major foreign currency earner, posted gains marginally. Buoyed by the shipment in leather products and leather, the sector's total receipts were 1 per cent higher at $90.5 million in July, which was $89.9 million in the same month last year. Jute exports exceeded the target of $88 million in the month.













