Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:45 AM
Nine banks to collaborate with BRAC in Covid awareness

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Nine private banks have joined the non-government organization BRAC to strengthen its public awareness and emergency support campaign amid the new waves of Covid-19 pandemic hard hitting the country.
Under a recent instruction issued by the Bangladesh Bank to launch special corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity for the pandemic affected people, these banks are collaborating with BRAC's 'Dakcche Abar Desh' and 'Community Fort for Resisting Covid-19' (CFRC) projects, according to a press release on Wednesday.
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, Bangladesh Bank last month asked all the scheduled banks to operate "special CSR activity" to provide assistance to the people affected by the pandemic.
These banks are BRAC Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, Mutual Trust Bank, Standard Bank, Dhaka Bank, Bank Asia, Mercantile Bank,United Commercial Bank and Dutch Bangla Bank.
In total, they have committed Tk 159,193,728  to deliver cash support to 72,160 families (under Dakcche Abar Desh) using a fund of Tk 135,740,500.
The rest of the amount will be used to provide masks and other Covid-preventive services to 18 lakh people and reach healthcare services to 10,000 patients with Covid symptoms (under CFRC).
The campaign will particularly focus on 20 districts with the highest rate of Covid spread, mostly in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.
Out of the nine banks, agreement is under process with Bank Asia and Dhaka Bank.
BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh said that this collective contribution will go towards two of its key COVID-19 projects, Community Fort for Resisting COVID-19 and Dakcche Abar Desh.    -UNB


