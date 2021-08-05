

BD trade deficit rose by 28pc to $22.80b in last FY

The trade gap in the previous FY 2019-20 was $17.86 billion, according to the data of the Bangladesh Bank (BB), which said import expenses jumped up by 20 per cent while export earnings rose by 15 per cent in FY '21.

The overall imports cost was $60.68 billion in the FY 2020-21 compared to $50.69 billion import cost in the previous FY. In FY'19, Bangladesh paid $55.44 billion to settle the overall import- payment obligations.

On the other hand, export earnings stood at $37.88 billion in FY '21 against $32.83 billion in the previous fiscal.

Bangladesh's current-account deficit may improve further by the end of FY'22 while the surplus in overall balance of payments (BoP) is expected to fall slightly, according to economists.

Meanwhile, the country's current-account deficit improved slightly in FY'21 following higher growth inward remittances despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The current-account deficit came down to $3.81 billion in the FY from $4.72 billion in the previous fiscal. It was $4.72 billion in FY'20. The flow of inward remittances grew by 36.11 per cent to $24.78 billion in FY'21 from $18.20 billion a year ago despite the ongoing global pandemic.

However, the financial account's surplus grew by more than 67 per cent to $13.08 in the last FY from $7.81 billion compared to the previous FY.

Higher inflow of net foreign direct investment (FDI) along with net other investments has helped achieve higher growth of the financial- account surplus, according to a BB official.

The amount of net FDI rose by 39.34 per cent to $1.77 billion in FY'21 from $1.27 billion in the previous fiscal year. The overall BoP rose to $9.27 billion in FY'21 from $3.17 billion in the previous fiscal, according to the BB data showed.







Trade deficit of Bangladesh increased by 28 per cent to $22.80 billion in the last fiscal year (FY) 2020-21 as imports increased over the country's exports.The trade gap in the previous FY 2019-20 was $17.86 billion, according to the data of the Bangladesh Bank (BB), which said import expenses jumped up by 20 per cent while export earnings rose by 15 per cent in FY '21.The overall imports cost was $60.68 billion in the FY 2020-21 compared to $50.69 billion import cost in the previous FY. In FY'19, Bangladesh paid $55.44 billion to settle the overall import- payment obligations.On the other hand, export earnings stood at $37.88 billion in FY '21 against $32.83 billion in the previous fiscal.Bangladesh's current-account deficit may improve further by the end of FY'22 while the surplus in overall balance of payments (BoP) is expected to fall slightly, according to economists.Meanwhile, the country's current-account deficit improved slightly in FY'21 following higher growth inward remittances despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.The current-account deficit came down to $3.81 billion in the FY from $4.72 billion in the previous fiscal. It was $4.72 billion in FY'20. The flow of inward remittances grew by 36.11 per cent to $24.78 billion in FY'21 from $18.20 billion a year ago despite the ongoing global pandemic.However, the financial account's surplus grew by more than 67 per cent to $13.08 in the last FY from $7.81 billion compared to the previous FY.Higher inflow of net foreign direct investment (FDI) along with net other investments has helped achieve higher growth of the financial- account surplus, according to a BB official.The amount of net FDI rose by 39.34 per cent to $1.77 billion in FY'21 from $1.27 billion in the previous fiscal year. The overall BoP rose to $9.27 billion in FY'21 from $3.17 billion in the previous fiscal, according to the BB data showed.