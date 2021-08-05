Sincere decision is expected regarding workers

Dear Sir

The indifference shown towards the workers cannot be accepted. Due to the short-sighted decision, the workers had to walk for a long time, spend several times more to return to the capital. The workers who keep the wheel of the economy moving for the prosperity of the country have been treated rudely and ruthlessly.



Public transport was open for only two days before Eid-ul-Azha. Again, one day after Eid, public transport was stopped due to restrictions. In a short time, millions of people have travelled by public transport. Again, in the midst of strict restrictions, on July 30, it was suddenly announced that export oriented industry would be opened from October 1. Such declarations cause misery to low-income workers. They risk their lives to reach the capital. Thousands of people have crossed the river in each ferry. Due to these reasons, hygiene has been severely neglected. In April last year, there was a rude joke with the workers about opening a garment factory in Lockdown.



Apparently, the government and the factory owners do not treat the workers properly. We expect responsible decision from the government side.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)