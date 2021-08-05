Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Sincere decision is expected regarding workers

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Dear Sir
The indifference shown towards the workers cannot be accepted. Due to the short-sighted decision, the workers had to walk for a long time, spend several times more to return to the capital. The workers who keep the wheel of the economy moving for the prosperity of the country have been treated rudely and ruthlessly.

Public transport was open for only two days before Eid-ul-Azha. Again, one day after Eid, public transport was stopped due to restrictions. In a short time, millions of people have travelled by public transport. Again, in the midst of strict restrictions, on July 30, it was suddenly announced that export oriented industry would be opened from October 1. Such declarations cause misery to low-income workers. They risk their lives to reach the capital. Thousands of people have crossed the river in each ferry. Due to these reasons, hygiene has been severely neglected. In April last year, there was a rude joke with the workers about opening a garment factory in Lockdown.

Apparently, the government and the factory owners do not treat the workers properly. We expect responsible decision from the government side.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sincere decision is expected regarding workers
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
Efforts to put derailed teenagers on track
PhD comprehensive studies: Key to building quality researchers
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Dengue awareness should be increased
Dial ‘D’ for decadence!


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft