Covid-19: 98 more people die, 2,243 more infected in 23 dists

A total of 98 more people died of and 2,243 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 23 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Bhola, Manikganj, Pirojpur, Kishoreganj and Thakurgaon districts, in three days.

KHULNA: A total of 35 more people died of coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Wednesday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 2,520 in the division.

Meanwhile, some 745 more people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 96,876 in the division.

Among the new fatalities, the highest numbers have been recorded in Khulna with 653 deaths, followed by 589 in Kushtia, 368 in Jashore, 214 in Jhenidah, 171 in Chuadanga, 146 in Meherpur, 130 in Bagerhat, 94 in Narail, 85 in Satkhira and 73 in Magura districts, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the newly deceased, nine were from in Khulna, seven from Jashore, six from Kushtia and Chuadanga each, three from Magura and Meherpur each, and one from Jhenidah districts in the division.

The new daily infection figure has decreased compared to the previous day's figure of 946, the health department said.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 14 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said four people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 10 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, four were from Rajshahi, four from Natore, three from Naogaon, and one from Chapainawabganj, Kushtia and Chuadanga districts each.

Some 402 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 15 more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

Two people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 13 had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Parul, 85, and Motahar, 45, residents of Sadar Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 575 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 87 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 19,288 in the district.

Bogura Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information on Wednesday.

He said a total 575 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 87 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 26.35 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 59 are in Sadar, 11 in Sherpur, six in Shajahanpur, three in Dupchanchia and Kahalu each, two in Shibganj and Gabtali each, and one in Nandigram upazilas.

However, some 122 people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 17,341 in the district.

Currently, 228 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 176 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 101 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and 21 others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

BHOLA: Four more people including three women died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Three people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Abdul Rama Miazi, 72, a resident of Chandraprasad Village under Rajapur Union in Sadar Upazila; Liza, of Shashiganj area in Tazumuddin Upazila; and Shirin, 56, of CharJatin area in Monpura Upazila.

On the other hand, a woman died with the virus symptoms here during this time.

The deceased was identified as Rekha Begum, a resident of Kachia Union in Borhanuddin Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 45 while 71 others died with the virus symptoms in the district.

Meanwhile, some 182 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 4,409 in the district.

Bhola CS office sources confirmed the information on Wednesday.

According to the sources, a total of 355 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 182 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 51.26 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 132 are in Sadar Upazila while 67 in the municipality.

A total of 20,633 samples were tested for the virus in the district.

Among the total infected, some 2,574 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, 66 patients are undergoing treatment at the isolation unit of Bhola 250-bed General Hospital.

MANIKGANJ: Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 88 here.

Meanwhile, some 177 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 5,782 in the district.

Health Official of Manikganj CS office Dr Rafiqun Nahar Bonna confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

She said a total of 417 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 177 people found positive for the virus.

A total of 33,566 samples were tested in the district.

Among the total infected, 3,389 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

PIROJPUR: Some 47 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 4,564 here.

Among the total infected, 2,830 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 73 died of it in the district.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner's Corona Monitoring Cell confirmed the information.

BARISHAL: A total of 18 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

Seven people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 11 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, three were from Barishal, and two from Patuakhali and Barguna districts.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 494 in the division.

On the other hand, 11 more people died with the virus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, some 740 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 35,367 in the division.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 21.87 per cent while the death rate is 1.40 per cent.

Among the total infected, some 19,711 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

KISHOREGANJ: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday night.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 163 here.

Meanwhile, some 158 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 9,768 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Tuesday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 54 are in Sadar, 33 in Bhairab, 25 in Bajitpur, 20 in Pakundia, 11 in Katiadi, five in Hossainpur, four in Kuliarchar, two in Nikli and Itna each, and one in Tarail and Austagram upazilas each.

The upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 4,145 in Sadar , 349 in Hossainpur, 344 in Karimganj, 271 in Tarail, 545 in Pakundia, 827 in Katiadi, 368 in Kuliarchar, 1,835 in Bhairab, 129 in Nikli, 662 in Bajitpur, 96 in Itna, 109 in Mithamoin and 88 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 6,822 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.

THAKURGAON: Six more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

The deceased were residents of Sadar and Ranishankail upazilas in the district.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 170 here.

Meanwhile, 107 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 6,139 in the district.

Thakurgaon CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Monday.

He said a total of 307 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 107 people found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, some 4,050 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.