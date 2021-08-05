Video
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:44 AM
Home Countryside

Paikgachha UNO takes care of old parents after sons leave them on road

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

Father Meser Ali Gazi and mother Sonaban Bibi left by their sons on a road at Paikgachha. photo: observer

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, Aug 4: Old parents were left on the road by their four sons in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Monday at 10:30pm. Later they were taken up by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).
Being informed, UNO ABM Khalid Hossain Siddiqi asked Upazila Ansar and VDP Trainer Md Altab Hossain Mukul to inspect the spot. He went there with Union Leader Md Faisal Hossain. Then UNO also went there. He traced out their sons.
In the presence of Godaipur Union Chairman Gazi Junayedur Rahman, ex-general secretary of Paikgachha Press Club SM Alauddin Sohag, social activists Mahfuzul Haq Kinu, GM Nasir Uddin, Manirul Islam, Shahinur Rahman and other locals, UNO was informed of details.
Keeping father Meser Ali Gazi, 98, and mother Sonaban Bibi, 86,  under  the care of elder son Rawshan Gazi, he handed over three  younger sons - Motleb Gazi, Moshiar Gazi, and Mosharraf Gazi - to police station (PS) for taking legal action.
The parents were given one month food and other essentials including bucket, jug, mog, gamcha (one type of towel) and other items by the UNO.
From now onward, their food, treatment, clothes and other things will be provided by upazila administration, he added.




