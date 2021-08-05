Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh

DEBIGANJ, PANCHAGARH, Aug 4: A ninth-grader girl has allegedly been gang-raped by her boyfriend and his accomplices in Debiganj Upazila of the district.

The accused also took the video of the crime and threatened her to upload the video on social media if the victim discloses this to anyone.

A rape case was filed with Debiganj Police Station on Sunday night against five persons.

According to the case statement, the victim and one Jewel Rana, 26, of the area had affair. Jewel was married while he kept the matter secret.

On Saturday afternoon, Jewel took the girl to one of his friend's abandoned house where they raped the girl in turn and took the video of it.

The victim returned home and disclosed the matter to his family.

OC Bazlur Rashid said the medical treatment of the victim was completed ,and Jewel was produced before court after filing of a case.







