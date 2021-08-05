Eight people drown in five districts

Eight people including five minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Pirojpur, Tangail, Pabna, Rajshahi and Thakurgaon, in two days.

PIROJPUR: Three people drowned in separate incidents in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Two minor siblings drowned in a pond in the upazila on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Nazmul Farazi, 9, son of Sarwar Farazi of Ramchandrapur Village in the upazila, and his sister Nayma Akter, 7. They were students of Khajurtala Kawmi Madrasa in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the minor siblings went missing in a pond at around 3pm while they were bathing in it.

Later, the family members rescued them from the pond and took to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Taiyabur Rahman declared the duo dead.

On the other hand, a mentally-challenged man drowned in a pond in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Madhu Hawlader, 40, son of late Abdul Aziz Hawlader, a resident of Paschim Balipara Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Madhu drowned in a pond nearby the house at around 10am.

Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.

Balipara Union Parishad Chairman Kabir Hossain Boyati confirmed the incident.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Two minor cousins drowned in a pond in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman, 7, son of Russell Mia, and Talhaz, 7, son of Jahid Mia, residents of Chardanga Village in the upazila.

They fell in a pond nearby house at around 11:30am when they were playing beside it.

Later, locals rescued them and rushed to Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Pria Mandal declared the duo dead.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: A young man drowned in a pond in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Sumon Ali, 23, was the son of Fazar Ali, a resident of Saragopal Beelpara area under Ishwardi Municipality. He had been suffering from mental disease.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Asaduzzaman said Sumon went out of his house on July 30.

Later, locals spotted the floating body in the area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A minor boy drowned in a water body in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Amir Hamza, 3, was the son of Siraj Uddin, a resident of Birkoya Village in the upazila.

Local sources said he was missing since the afternoon.

Later, his floating body was found in a Beel (water body) in the evening.

Being informed, police went to the spot and gave the permission to bury the body after confirming that the child died from drowning.

Bagmara PS OC Mostak Ahmed confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A madrasa teacher drowned in a pond in Haripur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Mozaffar Hossain, 48, was a resident of Purbo Torra Village under Sadar Union in the upazila. He was an epilepsy patient.

Haripur PS OC SM Aurangzeb said Mozaffar slipped into a pond at the village in the afternoon while his relatives were unaware of it.

Later, locals found his body and recovered it from the pond, the OC added.







