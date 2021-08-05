Water crisis hampers jute retting at Nageshwari



Jute piled up for retting in Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram. photo: observer

Marshes or other water bodies have dried up. So they are in tension with their harvested jute plants.

According to the Meteorological (Met) Office sources, Kurigram District has been experiencing drought stress since July 15; the highest 35.5 Degree Celsius temperature was recorded; the sky was cloudy for two days but no rainfall; so small or big marshes and canals got dried up; bottom water is not suitable for retting.

In this situation, farmers have piled up their matured cut-plants on fields and waiting for raining. If the cut-plants cannot be retted soon, these will get damaged.

Many have managed retting in little water; but the plants are lying half rotted; fibre cannot be separated; and tubes of the plants will get damaged.

Grower Joynul Abedin, 40, of Khamar Hasnabad Beparitari Village at Hasnabad Union said, "I have cultivated jute on four bighas this year. The growth has been good for favourable weather. Now I cannot ret my cut plants for water shortage."

Azim Uddin Bepari, 52, said, the lingering drought has caused drying-up to Maslia Beel (a water body). "I cannot ret plants of my six bighas," he added.

Shahidul Bepari, 48, of Newashi Gobardhan Masliarparh Village said, his jute plants of five bighas are drying up on his yard. He was echoed by Nuruddin, 45, Sekandar, 60, Soljar Hossain, 55, Belal Hossain, 51, and others.

They are apprehending irrecoverable losses if their plants are not rotted timely due to lack of water.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahriar Hossain said, in the upazila a total of 2,222 hectares of land have been brought under the jute cultivation.

Growers will be affected if they cannot ret their jute plants, he further said.

Farmers are advised to ret their jute plants through supplementary irrigation, he added.

Acting Officer (Weather & Agriculture Research) of the Met Office Subal Chandra Sarkar said, in the wake of unabated drought, light to moderate rain has been falling in somewhere of upazilas in the district since July 29; till July 30 highest 11 milimetre rainfall was recorded. This level of rainfall is not usual this dry season, he maintained.







