Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two dists

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Two people including a newborn baby have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Bogura, on Tuesday.
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a man in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body beside the Uarshi-Balia Road in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police assumed that miscreants might have killed him and left the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirzapur Police Station (PS) Mohammad Rezaul Haque confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Local sources said a night guard of a market found the body wrapped with a piece of cloth in Chandiar Bridge area on the Ali-Mathurapur Road at around 8am, and called through the national emergency service 999.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Dhunat PS OC Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 98 more people die, 2,243 more infected in 23 dists
Paikgachha UNO takes care of old parents after sons leave them on road
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Eight people drown in five districts
Water crisis hampers jute retting at Nageshwari
Two found dead in two dists
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
4 killed in road mishaps in four districts


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft