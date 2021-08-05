Two found dead in two dists

Two people including a newborn baby have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Bogura, on Tuesday.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a man in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body beside the Uarshi-Balia Road in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that miscreants might have killed him and left the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirzapur Police Station (PS) Mohammad Rezaul Haque confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a night guard of a market found the body wrapped with a piece of cloth in Chandiar Bridge area on the Ali-Mathurapur Road at around 8am, and called through the national emergency service 999.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dhunat PS OC Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.









