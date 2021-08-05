Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including two schoolboys have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Khulna, Mymensingh, Jhenidah and Barishal, in two days.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Apurba Mallik, 17, was SSC examinee. He was a resident of Barun Rajbangshipara area in the upazila.

It was learned that Apurba wanted money from his parents to buy mobile data for browsing internet.

As the parents refused to give him money, he hanged himself at his room in the house at around 10pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dumuria Police Station (PS) in this connection.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A village doctor has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday leaving a suicide note.

Deceased Sunil Chandra Acharya, 55, a resident of Tantkura Village in the upazila.

Family members found the body of Sunil hanging from the ceiling at his room in the house at around 4am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police also found a note in his neck that reads, "My wife is responsible for my death", and assumed that he might have committed suicide over family feud.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur PS Abdul Halim Siddiqi confirmed the incident.

JHENIDAH: A man has reportedly committed suicide after hacking his daughter-in-law in Maheshpur Upazila of the district.

Deceased Abdul Gani was a resident of Ramchandrapur Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Maheshpur PS OC Saiful Islam said an altercation took place in between Abdul Gani and his daughter-in-law Nayon Tara on Monday afternoon over family matter. At one stage, he hacked her with a sharp weapon, leaving her severely injured.

She was rescued and taken to Maheshpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Jashore General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Centring the incident, Abdul Gani, later, took poison and fell sick, said OC Saiful.

He was admitted to the upazila health complex, where he died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment, the OC added.

BARISHAL: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Fakir Shanto, 13, was an eighth grader at KVG Secondary School. He was the son of Saidul Fakir, a resident of Bhrosakathi Village under Bamrail Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shanto wanted to buy a mobile phone. As his mother did not agree to buy him mobile phone, he went out of the house in the afternoon out of huff.

The family members searched everywhere in the area but did not find him.

Later, they spotted him hanging from a tree adjacent to the house at about 11pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Wazirpur Model PS OC Ali Arshad confirmed the incident.







