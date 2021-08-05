Video
Home Countryside

4 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Four people have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Bogura, Gopalganj, Dinajpur and Khulna, in three days.
BOGURA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Jalil Doyel, 23, son of Jabed Ali, a resident of Chak Bhabanipur Village in Manda Upazila of Naogaon.
Police and local sources said a Bogura-bound truck hit a motorcycle carrying Abdul Jalil in front of Kaliarpukur Petrol Pump on the Bogura-Naogaon Road at around 8:30am, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the truck driver managed to flee the scene with his vehicle.
Sub-Inspector of Kahalu Police Station (PS) Mukul Chandra Barman confirmed the incident.   
GOPALGANJ: A man was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Sajal Khandaker, 35, son of Fazar Ali Khandaker, a resident of Shibpur Village in Chitalmari Upazila of Bagerhat District.
Bhanga Highway PS Inspector Abu Naeem Md Mofazzel Haque said a pickup van hit a truck from behind after losing its control over the steering in Dhusar Bridge area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 4:30am, which left pickup van driver Sajal dead on the spot and its five passengers injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
However, the injured were taken to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, the official added.
PARBATPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 68, could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Parbatipur Model PS Sujay Kumar said an unidentified vehicle hit the man in the upazila at noon, leaving him seriously injured.
A van-puller rushed him to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex at around 12:40pm.
Later, the man succumbed to his injuries there at around 3pm while undergoing  treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, police are trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: A day-labourer was killed in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Titu Tarafder, 30, son of Emdad Tarafder, a resident of Sanyasgachha Village in Keshabpur Upazila of Jashore.
Dumuria Fire Service Station sources said Titu fell from a Khulna-bound brick-laden truck in Kharnia Oil Pump area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway in the morning, which left him seriously injured.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to KMCH morgue for an autopsy.
Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident.


