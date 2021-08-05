Heavy rainfall, hilly tide create severe erosion at Ukhiya



The erosion at Ukhiya due to tidal water and heavy rainfall during the last few days. photo: observer

Due to heavy rainfall, hilly tide and sea water, at least 20 points of the four canals have been broken down, for which numerous houses and Koatbazar Sonarpara sea beach road have been under threat.

A visit to Ward No.-2 of Raja Palong Union found a neighbouring village under erosion threat in the Hizoliakhal; rain and hilly-tide water have entered localities; and wide croplands have turned uncultivable.

In Haldia Palong Union, Rumkhan Char Para, Moni Market near Koatbazar road and houses have come under threat due to the Hizolia Khal erosion.

Hit by strong current of hilly tide and surging sea, numerous trees got uprooted and were floated away on the canal.

CC block raised by Water Development Board (WDB) to protect banks of Rezu Khal has been damaged. It is now under threat.

Chairman of Zalia Palong Union Nurul Amin Chowdhury said, numerous houses along both banks of Rezu Khal have been damaged. Besides, due to erosion by Dhurumkhali Canal at Haldia Palong Union, the bamboo-bridge in Jonab Ali Para has been damaged; locals of Jonab Ali Para have fallen into suffering.

Linking bridge over Gayalmara Khal has been detached causing communication disruption, he further said.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nizam Uddin Ahmed and other high officials have inspected eroded and affected areas.

Local victims said, without embankment, there will be no place for them to take shelter.

According to Upazila Administration sources, 200 metres of dam have entirely been eroded due to flood in the upazila.

UNO said, affected areas are being listed. "I will recommend it to the highest authorities concerned for preparing a project for financial allocation," he maintained.





