‘Potential hijack of ship off UAE coast’

LONDON, Aug 4: A UK maritime security agency said Tuesday a ship may have been hijacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, five days after an attack on a tanker left two dead.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations initially reported a "non-piracy" incident on the unidentified ship before upgrading its description to a "potential hijack".

Maritime security analysts at Dryad Global and Aurora Intelligence identified the endangered ship as the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess.

The ship was heading towards Iran under the control of armed men, said industry intelligence site Lloyd's List.

The MarineTraffic website, which categorises the vessel as an asphalt and bitumen tanker, said it was travelling to Sohar, a port on Oman's northern coast. -AFP