India’s capital orders enquiry after girl, 9, raped and murdered

NEW DELHI, Aug 4: The chief minister of India's capital ordered a judge-led enquiry on Wednesday after a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, sparking days of protests and renewed scrutiny of the country's problem with sexual violence.

Police have alleged that the girl was killed after she had gone to fetch water from a crematorium near her house in the city's Cantonment area on Sunday. Her family told media the perpetrators cremated her body against their wishes.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the girl's murder, Ingit Pratap Singh, the top police officer in the south west of the capital where the alleged crime took place, told Reuters.

The four face charges of rape, murder and criminal intimidation, he said. They were not available for comment and Reuters was not able to determine if they had engaged lawyers. -REUTERS







