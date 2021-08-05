Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India’s capital orders enquiry after girl, 9, raped and murdered

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

NEW DELHI, Aug 4: The chief minister of India's capital ordered a judge-led enquiry on Wednesday after a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, sparking days of protests and renewed scrutiny of the country's problem with sexual violence.
Police have alleged that the girl was killed after she had gone to fetch water from a crematorium near her house in the city's Cantonment area on Sunday. Her family told media the perpetrators cremated her body against their wishes.
Four men have been arrested in connection with the girl's murder, Ingit Pratap Singh, the top police officer in the south west of the capital where the alleged crime took place, told Reuters.
The four face charges of rape, murder and criminal intimidation, he said. They were not available for comment and Reuters was not able to determine if they had engaged lawyers.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Potential hijack of ship off UAE coast’
New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report
India’s capital orders enquiry after girl, 9, raped and murdered
Demonstrators gather near the damaged grain silos
Lebanon leaders ‘owe their people the truth’ about Beirut blast: Macron
Shah’s son urges West to drive ‘nail in coffin’ of Iran clerical state
Modi dials Mamata, assures her of all help to mitigate flood situation in West Bengal
Indonesia passes grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft