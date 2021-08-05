Video
Lebanon leaders ‘owe their people the truth’ about Beirut blast: Macron

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

PARIS, Aug 4: Lebanon's leaders "owe their people the truth" about the massive blast that claimed hundreds of lives in Beirut last year, French President Emmanuel Macron said on the anniversary of the disaster Wednesday.
"I think that Lebanese leaders... owe their people the truth and transparency," Macron said at the start of a UN-backed donor conference for Lebanon, which he is chairing over a video link-up with several world leaders.
The August 4, 2020, explosion in the Beirut port killed at least 214 people, traumatising the nation and bringing an already stuttering Lebanese economy closer to the brink of collapse.
Macron aims to raise at least $350 million in emergency aid for the battered Lebanese population.
US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi and Lebanon's own President Michel Aoun are among the participants from around 40 countries and organisations taking part in the conference.
Fuel, medicine and food have all grown scarce in Lebanon in recent months, but bickering between the country's political parties has held up the formation of a new government, delaying a much-needed international bailout.
Macron led the round of donor pledges with a promise of 100 million euros ($118 million) from France.    -AFP


