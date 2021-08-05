Video
Modi dials Mamata, assures her of all help to mitigate flood situation in West Bengal

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

KOLKATA, Aug 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all support to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to battle the floods in the state, his office tweeted today. The Chief Minister had called PM Modi after the aerial survey of the flood-hit areas she planned got cancelled due to bad weather.
Ms Banerjee is going by road to the some of the worst-hit areas in Udainarainpur, located in Kolkata's adjoining Howrah district.
"PM Narendra Modi spoke to WB CM Mamata Banerjee  on the flood situation caused by water discharge from dams in parts of the state. PM assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. PM Modi prays for the safety and wellbeing of those in affected areas," read the tweet from the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office.
At least 15 people have died, and around three lakh people got displaced after heavy rain over the last few days and the subsequent discharge of water from the dams of the Damodar Valley Corporation.
Major parts of several districts, including Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas have been affected. Several areas in the six affected districts are reeling under flood, with people struggling to wade through waist-deep water. The districts of Hooghly, Howrah and West Midnapore are among the worst affected, reported news agency Press Trust of India.    -NDTV


