Indonesia passes grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

JAKARTA, Aug 4: Indonesia recorded a grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, data from the country's health ministry showed, with the Southeast Asian nation recently accounting for one in five fatalities globally.

Indonesia has been battling a tide of coronavirus infections and deaths driven by the highly contagious Delta variant for the past month, as the country has quickly become Asia's coronavirus epicentre.

On Wednesday, the data showed Indonesia's total number of infections had reached 3.53 million, while deaths rose by 1,747 to 100,636, although public health experts believe the true toll is likely far higher.

"Indonesia needs a comprehensive audit of COVID deaths," said Defriman Djafri, an epidemiologist at Andalas University in Padang, West Sumatra, citing a sub-optimal healthcare response.

Delays in hospital treatment that could have caused preventable COVID-19 deaths and the rate of co-morbidity should be investigated, he added.

Indonesia's coroanvirus toll was about 50,000 at the end of May, meaning that deaths have doubled since then.

Testing and tracing shortfalls have further exacerbated the death toll, said Masdalina Pane from the Indonesian Epidemiologist's Association.

"Patients come to hospital in a severe or critical condition," she said, adding: "They come to hospital to die."

Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populated nation, has the 12th highest cumulative death toll from the virus globally, behind countries such as the United States, India and Brazil, according to data collated by a Reuters COVID-19 tracker. -REUTERS







