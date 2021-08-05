New York is first US city to mandate vaccines for restaurants, gyms

NEW YORK, Aug 4: New York will become the first major US city to require proof of vaccination for people attending indoor venues such as restaurants, gyms and shows, under a plan announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday.

The announcement comes as public bodies and private businesses in the United States step up vaccine requirements as the country battles the highly infectious Delta variant.

"If you're vaccinated... you have the key, you can open the door. But if you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things," de Blasio told a press conference.

With coronavirus cases again surging in the United States, de Blasio said the policy, dubbed the "Key to NYC," would be launched on August 16, followed by a transition period before enforcement a month later. There will not be a specific pass, rather residents will just have to show proof of vaccination, such as through their vaccine card or a pre-existing state app

"It's time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good, and full and healthy life," said de Blasio.

In recent weeks, the mayor, and the governor of New York state, Andrew Cuomo, have issued regulations tightening vaccination rules as the United States struggles to suppress the Delta variant.

New York state will require all "public-facing" health care workers to get vaccinated from September, and all of the state's tens of thousands of employees to show proof of vaccination or face weekly tests.

In New York, a city of more than eight million inhabitants, 71.8 percent of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to official figures.

The moves come as the United States grapples with boosting vaccination rates, which have stalled badly for months despite the US having the highest supply of any country.

Many unions and critics of mandates have spoken out against required vaccinations, citing personal freedom arguments.

But the New York City Hospitality Alliance welcomed de Blasio's announcement Tuesday. -AFP











