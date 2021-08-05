Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Pandemic:  Al-Rashid foundation provides Covid-19 supports

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

Since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh, Al-Rashid Foundation has been providing all the necessary services including transportation of corpses, bath, shroud, janaza, freezing ambulance and burial services through its own freezing ambulance of corona-infected corpses free of cost.
In addition to the male volunteers of the organization, there are also female volunteers for bathing and shrouding female corpses.
Experienced Islamic scholars are in the team of this foundation. Shrouds, janazas and burials of Muslim dead bodies are performed in accordance with Islamic law.
Dead bodies of other religions are taken to the burial place through a freezing ambulance for burial.
The Al-Rashid Foundation is a public welfare organization approved by the Ministry of Health to provide free burial services.
M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, President of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab) has founded the foundation.
Shahadat Hossain Taslim said, "Since the beginning in May last year, our volunteers have transported and buried 2,400 bodies till July this year. Patients who are dying due to coronavirus in various public and private hospitals in the capital, we are informed via SMS from the Ministry of Health for transporting and burying some of the bodies. We have a dedicated team with three ambulances including one freezing ambulance and rest two normal air-conditioned ambulances, 30 male and 4 female volunteers to transport the bodies."
"If the current pandemic situation of coronavirus is ended, in future Al-Rashid Foundation will conduct other service activities including setting up clinics to provide medical services to the needy across the country including the capital Dhaka."
He further said, "We've a plan to continue a free ambulance service and transport corpses, as well as to set up a career-oriented educational institution for the uprooted and street children.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic:  Al-Rashid foundation provides Covid-19 supports
Govt moves to boost climate resilience of vulnerable people
4-day photo exhibition on Bangabandhu begins in Seoul
Deer poacher arrested with 9 kg venison in Khulna
Then and now: The burning issue of wildfires
Raktodhara’71 gets new committee
Project Rong initiated to liberate creativity, assist underprivileged children
Navy divers recover body from Buriganga


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft