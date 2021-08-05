Pandemic:  Al-Rashid foundation provides Covid-19 supports

Since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh, Al-Rashid Foundation has been providing all the necessary services including transportation of corpses, bath, shroud, janaza, freezing ambulance and burial services through its own freezing ambulance of corona-infected corpses free of cost.

In addition to the male volunteers of the organization, there are also female volunteers for bathing and shrouding female corpses.

Experienced Islamic scholars are in the team of this foundation. Shrouds, janazas and burials of Muslim dead bodies are performed in accordance with Islamic law.

Dead bodies of other religions are taken to the burial place through a freezing ambulance for burial.

The Al-Rashid Foundation is a public welfare organization approved by the Ministry of Health to provide free burial services.

M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, President of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab) has founded the foundation.

Shahadat Hossain Taslim said, "Since the beginning in May last year, our volunteers have transported and buried 2,400 bodies till July this year. Patients who are dying due to coronavirus in various public and private hospitals in the capital, we are informed via SMS from the Ministry of Health for transporting and burying some of the bodies. We have a dedicated team with three ambulances including one freezing ambulance and rest two normal air-conditioned ambulances, 30 male and 4 female volunteers to transport the bodies."

"If the current pandemic situation of coronavirus is ended, in future Al-Rashid Foundation will conduct other service activities including setting up clinics to provide medical services to the needy across the country including the capital Dhaka."

He further said, "We've a plan to continue a free ambulance service and transport corpses, as well as to set up a career-oriented educational institution for the uprooted and street children.