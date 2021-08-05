La Liga to sell $3.2 billion stake to CVC

Spain's top football league announced Wednesday it has agreed in principle to sell 10 percent of its business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to help finance long-term growth.

The deal, the first of its type by a major European league, values La Liga at 24.2 billion euros and is due to be ratified by the La Liga and CVC boards later Wednesday, a statement said.

It comes as Spanish clubs, like many across Europe, grapple with a huge drop in revenues as the pandemic forces matches to be played in empty stadiums.

"It is an ambitious investment plan which will give La Liga and its clubs the resources to continue the transformation into a global digital entertainment company, strengthen the competition and transform the experience for fans," the league statement said.

"The operation will be carried out through the creation of a new company to which La Liga will transfer all its businesses, subsidiaries and joint ventures and in which CVC will hold a minority participation of 10 percent." Around 90 percent of the funds which CVC will invest will be channelled directly to La Liga's clubs, including lower tier ones.

That will give Spanish clubs more room to sign new players. La Liga in 2013 introduced so-called financial "fair play" regulations setting a maximum amount of money each club can spend on players and coaching staff each season, conditioned by income.

The move follows the collapse four months ago of plans by 12 leading football teams -- including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid -- to create a European Super League.

Spain's top flight has long trailed England's Premier League in its international audience but there has been a push to attract more consumers worldwide.

In recent years La Liga has opened offices in Shanghai, Delhi, New York, Johannesburg and Dubai. It now has representatives in over 40 countries.

La Liga has also changed some match times to earlier in the afternoon, so they air at an appealing time in Asia.

Its international audience in the 2018-19 season was 2.7 million viewers, with "El Clasico" matches between arch rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona one of the most watched games in club football. A private equity consortium including CVC sought to buy a stake in the media division of Italy's main football league but the deal floundered earlier this year because major clubs including Juventus and Inter Milan opposed it, arguing the price offered was too low. -AFP







