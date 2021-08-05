Olympic Snaps

Olympic Snaps

Olympic Snaps

Olympic Snaps

China's Tang Xijing competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. photo: AFPNetherlands' goalkeeper Rinka Duijndam reacts during the women's quarterfinal handball match between France and The Netherlands of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. photo: AFPGold medallist Poland's Wojciech Nowicki reacts after the men's hammer throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. photo: AFPGreece's Eleftherios Petrounias competes in the artistic gymnastics men's rings final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. photo: AFP