Bashundhara, Sk Russel celebrate 3-0 wins



A moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in Bangladesh Premier League on Wednesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium. photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings defeated Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Bangabandhu National Stadium. Robson Azevedo da Silva, the 26-year old Brazilian striker of Bashundhara, put the team ahead with a 20-minute goal while Argentine striker Ra�l Oscar Becerra doubled the lead for the team in the 55th minute of the match.

Another 26-year old Brazilian Jonathan da Silveira Fernandes Reis sealed the fate of the match soring a solo in the 78th minute.

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra beat Arambagh Krira Sangha at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium. Nigerian midfielder Ugochukwu Obi Moneke opened the net for the Russel boys while Tajikistan defender Siyovakhsh Asrorov doubled the score and Kyrgyzstan midfielder Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov score the final goal for them.

Bashundhra boys who were already on top of the point table upped their point tally to 52 after playing the 19th match on the day while, losing the match, 11th placer Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra had to stay setisfied with previously collected 14 points. With the win against Arambagh KS,

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra promoted to the sixth place with 30 points in collection. Arambagh was languising at the bottom of the 13-team table with only five points.

Now, Mohammedan Sporting Club will take on Bangladesh Police Football Club today (Thursday) at 4:00 PM at BNS, Dhaka.







