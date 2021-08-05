Video
Thursday, 5 August, 2021
Sk Kamal National Sports Council Awards to be handed over today

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Sports Reporter

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as the chief, will distribute the awards of Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award 2021 today (Thursday) at 11:00 AM on the virtual platform.
The National Sports Council (NSC) Awards were given on regular basis once and after a few years gap, now the NSC has decided to reinitiate the award and name it after Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on the occasion of Kamal's birthday. The award programme will be held at the auditorium of NSC Tower in Dhaka.
In the meantime, the National Sports Council (NSC) announced the names of the awardees on Wednesday in a press briefing. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel announced the names of the awardees connecting virtually from Tokyo, Japan.
The Recipients of the awards
Lifetime Honour Award: Former superstar Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin (Turjo)
Athletes: Archer Ruman Shana, Swimmer Mahfuza Khatun Shila, Weightlifter Mabia Akter Simanta
Sports Organisers: Manzoor Quader and Kya Shai Hra
Emerging Athletes: Cricket Akbar Ali, Chess player Fahad Rahman, footballer Unnati Khatun
Federation or Association: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
Sports Journalist:  Muhammad Kamruzzaman
Sponsor: Walton Group


