Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2021

Blackcaps to arrive in Dhaka on Aug 24 to play five T20i

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter

Blackcaps to arrive in Dhaka on Aug 24 to play five T20i

Blackcaps to arrive in Dhaka on Aug 24 to play five T20i

New Zealand Cricket Team will turn up in Dhaka on August 24 to play five T20i matches in September, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially confirmed on Wednesday.
The series is scheduled to kick start on September 01 followed by couple of matches with one-day rest between those affairs. the 4th match of the series will be held on September 08 and the ultimate clash will take place on September 10.  
All the under-light matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur though the starting time of the matches is yet to be announced.
Visitor also will play a warm-up match on August 29 at BKSP Ground before appearing in international actions. New Zealand made their last visit in Bangladesh in 2013 for a complete tour. The two-match Test series ended in draw but were whitewashed by Tigers in ODIs. Visitors won the solitary T20i match before leaving Dhaka.
Bangladesh are now giving hospitality to Australia for a five-match T20 series.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
McLaughlin storms to Olympic hurdles gold and world record
Italy break world record to win Olympic gold in men’s team pursuit
Transgender athlete Hubbard retires after Olympic debut
Van Gaal returns for third stint as Netherlands coach
La Liga to sell $3.2 billion stake to CVC
Aston Villa sign Bailey from Leverkusen
Olympic Snaps
Bashundhara, Sk Russel celebrate 3-0 wins


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft