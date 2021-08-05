

Blackcaps to arrive in Dhaka on Aug 24 to play five T20i

The series is scheduled to kick start on September 01 followed by couple of matches with one-day rest between those affairs. the 4th match of the series will be held on September 08 and the ultimate clash will take place on September 10.

All the under-light matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur though the starting time of the matches is yet to be announced.

Visitor also will play a warm-up match on August 29 at BKSP Ground before appearing in international actions. New Zealand made their last visit in Bangladesh in 2013 for a complete tour. The two-match Test series ended in draw but were whitewashed by Tigers in ODIs. Visitors won the solitary T20i match before leaving Dhaka.

Bangladesh are now giving hospitality to Australia for a five-match T20 series.







