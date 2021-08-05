Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Two minors jailed for marrying released

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Two minors jailed for a month by a mobile court in Netrakona on Sunday on charges of getting married were released from the law enforcers' custody after an hour of High Court (HC) order. They were released from custody following an appeal filed by the minors although an HC bench verbally issued an order to release them immediately, said Supreme Court Spokesman and Special Officer of the High Court Division Mohammad Saifur Rahman.
"I conveyed the HC order to Deputy Commissioner of Netrakona at 3pm. In reply to me he said that the minors had already been acquitted and released from custody," he said.
Earlier on the day, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim verbally ordered the authorities concerned to immediately release the two minors jailed illegally by the mobile court under the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2017.
The order came while Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir drew the attention of the HC bench by a letter sent at 9:00 am through an email attaching a newspaper report published in a newspaper on Wednesday.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two minors jailed for marrying released
BSRC's first council vote on Aug 10
Fire at M Hossain Spinning Mills in Rupganj
Biden touts lead role in vaccinating the world as Delta variant surges
DSCC rice relief distribution go haywire
24 of 45 victims identified, handed over to families
Dorji Monir taken into custody for four days
Navy rescues 17 fishermen from stricken trawler


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft