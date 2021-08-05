Two minors jailed for marrying released

Two minors jailed for a month by a mobile court in Netrakona on Sunday on charges of getting married were released from the law enforcers' custody after an hour of High Court (HC) order. They were released from custody following an appeal filed by the minors although an HC bench verbally issued an order to release them immediately, said Supreme Court Spokesman and Special Officer of the High Court Division Mohammad Saifur Rahman.

"I conveyed the HC order to Deputy Commissioner of Netrakona at 3pm. In reply to me he said that the minors had already been acquitted and released from custody," he said.

Earlier on the day, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim verbally ordered the authorities concerned to immediately release the two minors jailed illegally by the mobile court under the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2017.

The order came while Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir drew the attention of the HC bench by a letter sent at 9:00 am through an email attaching a newspaper report published in a newspaper on Wednesday.