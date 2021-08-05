Video
BSRC's first council vote on Aug 10

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
DU Correspondent

The Election Commission of Bangladesh Students' Rights Council (BSRC) announced the final list of the candidates ahead of its first council vote on August 10. But it is yet to make the list of voters with only five days left for the council.
Contacted, Abu Hanif, Chief Election Commissioner and Joint Convener of the organization, said due to some complications, they could not publish the final voter list.
Hanif said, "The final voter list has not been completed yet due to some problems. We are working on it." Nurul  Haque Nur, former DUCSU Vice-President and central coordinator of Chhatra, Juba and Shramik Adhikar Parishad, however, said the voter list had been made already.
Asked if the council date will be rescheduled because of the ongoing lockdown, Nur said it may not be possible to hold the election on August 10 due to the lockdown as the voters will face problem to join the council.
A total of three candidates will fight for the president post while three and five candidates will compete for the general secretary and organizing secretary posts.
The candidates for the president post are BSRC central joint convener Mahfuzur Rahman Khan, former DU branch president Bin Yamin Molla and former DU unit president Akhter Hossen. On the other hand, Shakiluzzaman, Ariful Islam Adib and Hanif Khan Shajib are the candidates for the general secretary post.
The candidates will be able to campaign till August 9.


