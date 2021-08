Fire fighting units try to put out the blaze that broke out at United Leather Factory at Maikuli of Rupganj in Narayanganj on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Narayanganj, Aug 4: The fire that broke out at M Hossain Spinning Mills in Rupganj of Narayanganj on Wednesday noon has been brought under control.Fire Service and Civil Defence sources said the fire broke out around 12:15pm.Fourteen fire fighting units brought the blaze under control around 2:30pm. The fire could not be completely extinguished till filing of this report at about 3:30pm. No casualty or injury was reported yet.