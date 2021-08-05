Video
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:40 AM
Home Back Page

Biden touts lead role in vaccinating the world as Delta variant surges

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

WASHINGTON, Aug 4: The United States has distributed more than 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses overseas -- more than all other countries combined, President Joe Biden said Tuesday as he touted his record on countering the Delta variant cutting a deadly swath across the planet.
The announcement, which follows the administration belatedly achieving its July 4 target for getting 70 percent of American adults at least one shot, marked "just the beginning" of US efforts to help the world battle the pandemic, the White House said.
"As of today, we have shipped over 110 million doses to 65 nations," Biden said in a national address.
"These vaccine donations from America are free. We're not selling," he added. "There's no favoritism and no strings attached. We're doing this to save lives. That's it."
Since it began in late 2019 the coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 4.2 million people globally, including 613,679 people in the United States, which is the worst-affected nation.
The availability of vaccines saw the daily toll of new cases drop dramatically in many countries earlier this year, but the highly contagious Delta variant has since been driving surging infections.
The United States has shipped 111.7 million doses mostly through the international vaccine distribution system known as Covax, but also in conjunction with organizations such as the African Union and the Caribbean Community, or CARICOM.    -AFP


