Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:40 AM
DSCC rice relief distribution go haywire

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Transport workers created a chaos at the Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) relief distribution programme at the capital's Fulbaria bus terminal on Wednesday.
The chaos started when DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh went to Dhaka Fulbaria Bus Terminal to distribute 50 tonnes of rice among the workers.
However, Taposh left the scene after chairs were thrown helter skelter. The agitated transport workers at last went beyond control.
Transport worker Shariful said, "Public transport was closed due to the lockdown. I came here by rickshaw spending Tk 120. But no one was given rice till 12 noon. And the rice distributed to some was of low quality."
The workers also complained that many of them did not get rice distribution slips.
Regarding the rice distribution programme, DSCC public relations officer Abu Naser told the media, "DSCC has allocated 50 tonnes of rice for the workers of Fulbaria and Gulistan. This rice has been handed over to the transport labour leaders. They are supposed to give 10 kg of rice to each person."
Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan told reporters, "Our volunteers have arranged the programme by maintaining health guidelines. We setup the chairs maintaining proper distance."
When the Mayor left the scene, Shahjahan Khan the chief guest of the programme became angry and said, "Those who have created such chaos will be found out and brought under the law."
Shahjahan Khan also left the scene five minutes after the start of rice distribution.
On Thursday, the DSCC allocated 100 tonnes of rice for transport workers. Besides, 9 MPs of Dhaka allocated Tk 20 lakh as humanitarian assistance to the helpless, destitute and unemployed transport workers affected by the lockdown.


