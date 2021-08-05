24 of 45 victims identified, handed over to families

Bodies of 24 workers, out of the 48, who were burnt alive in July 8 fire at Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj, were handed over to their families after identification on Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies were released in front of the morgue of Dhaka Medical College after the identities of the 45 fire victims have been confirmed through DNA tests.

The ill-fated 24 workers are Ayat Hossain, Nayeem Islam, Nusrat Jahan Tuktuki, Hima Akter, Sagorika Saila, Khadeja Akter, Mohammad Ali, Takiya Akter, Shahana Akter, Mitu Akter, Jahanara, Farzana, Fatema Akter, Nazma Khatun, Ishrat Jahan Tuli, Nazma Begum, Rashed, Rakib Hossain, Firoza, Tarek Zia, Ripon Mia, Shahana Akter, Munna and Riya Akter.

Meanwhile, Narayanganj district administration provided Tk 25,000 to the families of each deceased for funeral expenses.

Additional DIG of CID Emam Hossain said the remaining bodies will be handed over on Saturday. The three unidentified bodies will be handed over after further testing, he added.

SM Mahfuzur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Narayanganj district administration said the 24 bodies kept at DMCH were handed over on Wednesday while the rest kept at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue will be handed over on Saturday.

Kazi Abdur Rahman, Senior General Manager of the group said ambulance for carrying the bodies and funeral cost are being covered by Sajeeb Group which owns the Hashem Foods factory.

A massive fire swept through a seven-storey building housing a juice factory of Hashem Food Ltd at Bhulta Karnagop in Rupganj on July 8, leaving 52 people dead.







