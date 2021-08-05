Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hashem Foods Factory Fire

24 of 45 victims identified, handed over to families

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Bodies of 24 workers, out of the 48, who were burnt alive in July 8 fire at Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj, were handed over to their families after identification on Wednesday afternoon.
The bodies were released in front of the morgue of Dhaka Medical College after the identities of the 45 fire victims have been confirmed through DNA tests.
The ill-fated 24 workers are Ayat Hossain, Nayeem Islam, Nusrat Jahan Tuktuki, Hima Akter, Sagorika Saila, Khadeja Akter, Mohammad Ali, Takiya Akter, Shahana Akter, Mitu Akter, Jahanara, Farzana, Fatema Akter, Nazma Khatun, Ishrat Jahan Tuli, Nazma Begum, Rashed, Rakib Hossain, Firoza, Tarek Zia, Ripon Mia, Shahana Akter, Munna and Riya Akter.
Meanwhile, Narayanganj district administration provided Tk 25,000 to the families of each deceased for funeral expenses.
Additional DIG of CID Emam Hossain said the remaining bodies will be handed over on Saturday. The three unidentified bodies will be handed over after further testing, he added.
SM Mahfuzur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Narayanganj district administration said the 24 bodies kept at DMCH were handed over on Wednesday while the rest kept at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue will be handed over on Saturday.
Kazi Abdur Rahman, Senior General Manager of the group said ambulance for carrying the bodies and funeral cost are being covered by Sajeeb Group which owns the Hashem Foods factory.
A massive fire swept through a seven-storey building housing a juice factory of Hashem Food Ltd at Bhulta Karnagop in Rupganj on July 8, leaving 52 people dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two minors jailed for marrying released
BSRC's first council vote on Aug 10
Fire at M Hossain Spinning Mills in Rupganj
Biden touts lead role in vaccinating the world as Delta variant surges
DSCC rice relief distribution go haywire
24 of 45 victims identified, handed over to families
Dorji Monir taken into custody for four days
Navy rescues 17 fishermen from stricken trawler


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft