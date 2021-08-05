Video
Home Back Page

Case Under DSA Act

Dorji Monir taken into custody for four days

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Court Correspondent

Monir Khan alias Dorji Monir, President of the so-called 'Bangladesh Jananetri Sheikh Hasina Parishad,' was placed on a four-day remand on Wednesday in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA).
Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandol passed the order as Detective Branch (DB) of Police, Inspector Md Saiful Islam also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer for interrogation.
 In the remand prayer, the IO said Monir photo-shopped and posted altered pictures of him with important people of the government, including the Prime Minister, on Facebook.
Moreover, he demanded Tk two lakh as extortion money from one Ismail Hossain for getting a good post in his party. So, he needed to be remanded to identify the people who assisted the accused in posting altered pictures of the Prime Minister, the IO added.
Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul pleaded to court to grant remand that the IO prayed for in his petition. On the other hand, defence counsel prayed to the court to annul the remand plea.
Earlier on Sunday night, a team of DB arrested Monir from his Kamrangirchar residence on charge of defaming AL leaders.
Moreover, Monir has allegedly become the owner of vast wealth through land brokerage and lobbying.
Monir formed the so-called organization titled 'Bangladesh Jananetri Sheikh Hasina Parishad' by defaming Awami League.
He also collected Awami League nomination papers for the Dhaka-2 constituency comprising parts of Keraniganj and Savar in the 2018 elections.
One Ismail Hossain filed the case alleging that Monir used to serve as a tailor. Suddenly he acquainted himself as a political leader; he made noted politicians as his friends in his facebook. In different times he introduced himself as different position holders and also introduced himself as Managing Director (MD) of different business houses. On July 30 at noon Monir demanded Tk two lakh from the complainant as he assured to give him a big post in his organization and assured him to introduce him with high ranking leaders of the ruling party.


