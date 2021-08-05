Navy rescues 17 fishermen from stricken trawler

The Bangladesh Navy, in the small hours of Wednesday, rescued as many as 17 fishermen from a trawler that broke down in the Bay of Bengal. The fishing trawler, 'Tamanna Munshi-4', ventured into deep waters with 17 fishermen on board on August 1, according to ISPR press release. That very day, the engine of the boat went out of order, forcing the fishermen to remain stranded in the sea for three days. A team from the Bangladesh Navy rescued the stranded fishermen five miles away from Kutubdia Point after the master of the trawler made an SOS call to national emergency number 999.









