Workers’ lives have little value to govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that a chaotic situation has been created by reopening RMG factories amid the ongoing lockdown as workers' lives have no value to the government.

"RMG workers went

through extreme sufferings while joining thier jobs. The government has created a messy situation by allowing the workers to go home and again bringing them back to work. Their lives seem to have no value," he said.

Speaking at a virtual discussion, the BNP leader said the government whimsically allowed the workers to go home amid Covid transmission before Eid-ul-Azha and thus helped spread the virus across the country. "They now asked them to come back amid the lockdown. The workes returned to Dhaka from Mymensingh, Manikganj, Munshiganj and other areas on foot to join their jobs. This is too much."

Mannan-Nilufar Memorial Foundation arranged the programme, marking the first death anniversary of late BNP vice-chairman and ex-state minister Abdul Mannan.

Fakhrul alleged that the government is least bothered about the sufferings of people and their lives and livelihoods as it is not elected by them.

"This is the high time to stand up against this misrule. We have to stand up against this monstrous regime that has been running the country without public mandate," he said.

The BNP leader said a truly democratic government must be established to 'restore' people's rights. "We all have to work together and move forward to make it happens."

Fakhrul recalled the contributions of Mannan to the country and BNP as an honest and responsible politician. Mannan, who served as the state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism from 1991 to 1996, died on August 4 last year at the age of 78. -UNB







