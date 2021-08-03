Lockdown now to end on Aug 10



Policemen on a vehicle patrol the road at Shantinagar in the capital on Tuesday during the ongoing countrywide lockdown imposed to check the spread of deadly coronavirus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting on the Covid-19 situation. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque presided over the meeting. He briefed journalists at the end of the meeting. Earlier, the meeting started at 11:15am in the Cabinet meeting room.

Markets and shopping malls will be reopened from August 11 and limited scale public transports will also be allowed to ply from the same day, said Mozammel Haque.

People not vaccinated above 18-years-old will not be allowed to go outside as the government has planned to relax the restrictions from August 11.

In this regard the Minister said, "The movement of people over 18 years of age

will be considered as punishable offence if they do not receive Covid-19 vaccine in advance. An Ordinance could be issued in this regard."

Regarding market reopening, the Minister also said, "As the markets will be reopened and public transports have been allowed to operate on a limited scale after lockdown, the staff of the shops and buses will have to take vaccine before joining their work."

AKM Mozammel Haque also said that after August 11 no one will be allowed to ride motorcycle, bicycle, bus and train without being vaccinated. They must be vaccinated. Otherwise nobody will be allowed to move.

Health Minister Zahid Malek and Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Islam were present at the meeting. In addition, other ministers and state ministers were connected virtually to the meeting.

The government had imposed a 14-day lockdown from July 23 following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country.







