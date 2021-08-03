Helena remanded for 14 days in 4 cases

Helena Jahangir, sacked Awami League member of the sub-committee on women's affairs, was placed on a 14-day remand in four separate cases on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair Jessy put Helena on an eight-day remand in two cases filed with Gulshan Police Station, one is Digital Security Act (DSA) and another is under Drug Act.

Inspector Shafiqur Rahman of Detective Branch (DB) of police and

also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the cases produced the businessperson-turned politician, Helana before the court with a 15-day remand prayer.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahinur Rahman placed Helena on an eight-day remand in two other cases filed with pallabi police one is fraud case and another case under Telecommunications Act.

Earlier on Friday another Dhaka court placed her on a three-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

The law enforcers arrested her from her Gulshan residence during a raid on Thursday night.

During the raid, RAB seized huge quantity of imported liquor, casino game playing equipment, walkie-talkie, and knives from Helena's residence.

She allegedly used to raise funds in the name of Joyjatra Foundation and used the lion shares of it to promote her name and fame, build good relations with people in power and abused her affiliation to implement her agenda, said police.

Recently, Awami League issued an official press release on Sunday saying Helena Jahangir was a member of AL's Women Affairs sub-committee. But, she has been relieved from the member post due to her recent anti-organisational activities spread on a social medium.

Helena Jahangir, also the founder and CEO of Joyjatra Television, became the member of Awami League's Women Affairs sub-committee on January 17 this year. Earlier in December 2020, she became Cumilla North District Awami League's advisory committee member. She collected the party nomination form in late Abdul Matin Khasru's seat following his death, but did not receive the party nomination.

Helena Jahangir, also an FBCCI director, has come under strong criticism following her announcement through Facebook that she makes leaders. Recently she announced to appoint presidents and general secretaries at upazila, district and abroad under the banner of an organisation called "Bangladesh Awami Chakurijibi League."







