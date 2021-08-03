Transport to run on limited scale from Aug 11

Government on Tuesday decided to allow public transport on a limited scale from August 11 maintaining health guidelines and on condition 'no one will be able to use public transport without vaccination.'

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting which the Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque presided. The meeting started at 11:15 am in the cabinet meeting room amid presence of Health Minister Zahid Malek and Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Islam.

Other ministers and state ministers were connected virtually.

AKM Mozammel Haque said, "Public transports will be operated by-rotation from one place to another. As a result, where daily 100 buses were operated, now there will be 30-40 buses."

"Waterway transports and trains will run at limited scale. District administration will monitor this. Five trains will run now instead of 10 trains used to run normally. 'People will be informed everything,'he added.

The minister also said that after August 11, no one will be allowed to ride motorcycle, bicycle, bus and train without being vaccinated.

The nationwide strict lockdown has been extended for five more days till 10 August amid the rising trend of Covid-19 infections in the country. Markets and shopping malls will be reopened from 11 August.

Government imposed a fresh 14-day lockdown from 23 July following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country.







