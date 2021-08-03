Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Transport to run on limited scale from Aug 11

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

Government on Tuesday decided to allow public transport on a limited scale from August 11 maintaining health guidelines and on condition 'no one will be able to use public transport without vaccination.'
The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting which the Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque presided.  The meeting started at 11:15 am in the cabinet meeting room amid presence of Health Minister Zahid Malek and Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Islam.  
Other ministers and state ministers were connected virtually.
AKM Mozammel Haque said, "Public transports will be operated by-rotation from one place to another. As a result, where daily 100 buses were operated, now there will be 30-40 buses."
"Waterway transports and trains will run at limited scale. District administration will monitor this. Five trains will run now instead of 10 trains used to run normally.  'People will be informed everything,'he added.
The minister also said that after August 11, no one will be allowed to ride motorcycle, bicycle, bus and train without being vaccinated.
The nationwide strict lockdown has been extended for five more days till 10 August amid the rising trend of Covid-19 infections in the country. Markets and shopping malls will be reopened from 11 August.
Government imposed a fresh 14-day lockdown from 23 July following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid returns to Wuhan as Delta variant woes mount
Delta variant spreads ‘like wildfire’ as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker
Workers’ lives have little value to govt: Fakhrul
US dismisses Myanmar election plan, urges ASEAN pressure
Lockdown now to end on Aug 10
Helena remanded for 14 days in 4 cases
India plans Covaxin trials in Bangladesh
Transport to run on limited scale from Aug 11


Latest News
Brazil down Mexico on penalties to reach Olympic men's football final
Double gold for New Zealand kayaker Carrington
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft