Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:32 PM
235 C-19 deaths in 24 hrs

15,776 new cases in country

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

A Covid-19 patient at DMCH on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country witnessed 235 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday.
The death toll from the deadly virus in the country now stands at 21,397.
As many as 15,776 new cases were detected during the time, bringing the total number of cases to 1,296,093.    
Besides, 16,297 Covid-19 patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recovery to 1,125,045, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The recovery rate was 86.80 percent.  
The country logged Covid-19 positivity rate of 28.54 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.41 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.65 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 697 labs across the country tested 55,284 samples.
On Tuesday, 65 deaths were reported in Chattogram division following the highest 73 deaths in Dhaka division.
Besides, 32 people died in Khulna, 21 in Rajshahi,
12 each in Rangpur, Sylhet and Mymensingh, and eight in Barishal division.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.25 million lives and infected over 199.7 million people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
More than 180 million people have recovered from the disease, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


