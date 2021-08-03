HC irked by fraudulence in name of journalism

The High Court (HC) on Thursday questioned what is happening in the name of journalism.

Indicating the activities of Helena Jahangir, who was arrested on July 29 from her Gulshan residence over spreading false and misleading information using digital platforms, the virtual single HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim made this comment while hearing a writ petition filed challenging the transfer order of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chattogram Deputy

Assistant Director Md Sharif Uddin.

Addressing lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, a counsel of the ACC, the HC asked, "Don't you see, what is happening now in the name of journalism? What did Helana Jahangir do in the name of IP TV? How many channels called IP TV have come out?"

Khurshid Alam Khan informed the HC that Dainik Purbokone, a Bangla daily in Chattogram, has published a rejoinder as per its order regarding a false news item that it had published earlier.

Later, the court set Wednesday (today) as the date for the order.

The HC on Monday issued an order directing the publication of amendments in those newspapers.

The same HC bench on Monday mentioned an incident of fraud with its order regarding transfer of Md Sharif Uddin and also ordered the Commission to conduct an investigation.

Sharif Uddin, who had reportedly been conducting investigations into corruption allegations against different offices and hospitals in the district, was transferred on June 17 this year.

The HC bench led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on June 30 this year summarily rejected a writ petition that sought stay on the transfer of Sharif Uddin. One Fozle Azim Mohammad Sibgatullah had filed the writ petition.

But a lawyer named Md Mazharul Haque issued an advocate-certificate saying that the HC bench of Justice Enayetur Rahim on July 29 this year stayed the transfer [of Md Sharif Uddin] and directed the authorities concerned to allow him to continue in the office for the next two weeks.

Based on the lawyer-certificate issued by Md Mazharul Haque, Dainik Purbokone, a Bangla daily in Chattogram, published a report on July 31.







