Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Record 264 dengue patients detected in 24hrs: DGHS

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded the highest single day dengue case as 264 more dengue patients were detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
Of them, 248 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 16 to hospitals outside the capital.
The total number of dengue patients who are taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,072. Of them, 1,025 patients are taking treatment from different hospitals in the capital and 47 are outside of the capital.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received four reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.
According to the statistics, a total of 3,446 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, including the capital, from January 1 this year to Sunday, August 1. Among them, 2,370 patients have returned home after recovery.
Meanwhile, authorities of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been working persistently to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes which trigger the ailment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid returns to Wuhan as Delta variant woes mount
Delta variant spreads ‘like wildfire’ as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker
Workers’ lives have little value to govt: Fakhrul
US dismisses Myanmar election plan, urges ASEAN pressure
Lockdown now to end on Aug 10
Helena remanded for 14 days in 4 cases
India plans Covaxin trials in Bangladesh
Transport to run on limited scale from Aug 11


Latest News
Brazil down Mexico on penalties to reach Olympic men's football final
Double gold for New Zealand kayaker Carrington
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft