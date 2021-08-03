Record 264 dengue patients detected in 24hrs: DGHS

The country recorded the highest single day dengue case as 264 more dengue patients were detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 248 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 16 to hospitals outside the capital.

The total number of dengue patients who are taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,072. Of them, 1,025 patients are taking treatment from different hospitals in the capital and 47 are outside of the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received four reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.

According to the statistics, a total of 3,446 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, including the capital, from January 1 this year to Sunday, August 1. Among them, 2,370 patients have returned home after recovery.

Meanwhile, authorities of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been working persistently to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes which trigger the ailment.







