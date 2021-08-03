Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash



Australia's Moises Henriques (L) is bowled out by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (not pictured) during first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

Earlier in the evening, Australia won the toss and decided to chase. Mighty Aussie bowling unit restricted hosts for 131 runs. Soumya Sarkar was the 1st Bangladesh batter to go cheaply for two runs while his opening mate Naim Sheikh scored 30 runs off 29 balls with couple of boundaries and as many over boundaries.

Shakib Al Hasan, the leading Bangladesh scorer of the day, swung his bat for 36 runs with three four from 33 balls. Skipper Mahmudullah got start but couldn't capitalize, who departed for 20 off 20. Afif Hossain played his type 23 run's innings off 17 deliveries.

Besides, Mahedi Hasan collected seven runs, Shamim Hossain four and Nurul Hasan Shohan got three runs as Bangladesh posted 131 runs losing

seven wickets.

Josh Hazlewood was the leading wicket taker for Australia with three scalps while Mitchell Starc took two. Besides, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye shared one wicket apiece.

Chasing ordinary looking 132 targets, visitors lost their opener Alex Carey in the very 1st delivery of the innings. Mahedi bowled Carey to strike for Tigers. Nasum Ahmed joined the party in the very next over to claim the wicket of Josh Philippe while Shakib uprooted the stumps of Moises Henriques, who returned dugout with solitary run as guests started quaking losing three wickets to manage 11 runs only.

Experienced Mitchell Marsh and skipper Mathew Wade did repair works but not for long since Wade cut down at unlucky 13. Aston Agar got hit-wicket scoring seven while Marsh missed a fifty for five runs. None of the rest batters could reach a two-digit figure but Starc, who gathered 13 runs. Australia however, were bundled out for 108.

This is the lowest T20i total of Tigers that they defended.

Youngster Nasum Ahmed hauled maiden four-for in T20i cricket and eventually named the Man of the Match. He allowed 19 runs only in his stipulated four overs while pacer duo Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam picked two wickets each. Shakib and Mahedi shared the rest two wickets between themselves.

The two sides will engage the 2nd match of the series today at the same venue.







