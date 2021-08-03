Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

Australia's Moises Henriques (L) is bowled out by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (not pictured) during first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

Australia's Moises Henriques (L) is bowled out by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (not pictured) during first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

Bangladesh took 1-0 lead in the five-match bilateral T20i series beating Australia by 23 runs on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. This is the maiden T20i win for Tigers over Australia.
Earlier in the evening, Australia won the toss and decided to chase. Mighty Aussie bowling unit restricted hosts for 131 runs. Soumya Sarkar was the 1st Bangladesh batter to go cheaply for two runs while his opening mate Naim Sheikh scored 30 runs off 29 balls with couple of boundaries and as many over boundaries.  
Shakib Al Hasan, the leading Bangladesh scorer of the day, swung his bat for 36 runs with three four from 33 balls. Skipper Mahmudullah got start but couldn't capitalize, who departed for 20 off 20. Afif Hossain played his type 23 run's innings off 17 deliveries.
Besides, Mahedi Hasan collected seven runs, Shamim Hossain four and Nurul Hasan Shohan got three runs as Bangladesh posted 131 runs losing
seven wickets.
Josh Hazlewood was the leading wicket taker for Australia with three scalps while Mitchell Starc took two. Besides, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye shared one wicket apiece.
Chasing ordinary looking 132 targets, visitors lost their opener Alex Carey in the very 1st delivery of the innings. Mahedi bowled Carey to strike for Tigers. Nasum Ahmed joined the party in the very next over to claim the wicket of Josh Philippe while Shakib uprooted the stumps of Moises Henriques, who returned dugout with solitary run as guests started quaking losing three wickets to manage 11 runs only.
Experienced Mitchell Marsh and skipper Mathew Wade did repair works but not for long since Wade cut down at unlucky 13. Aston Agar got hit-wicket scoring seven while Marsh missed a fifty for five runs. None of the rest batters could reach a two-digit figure but Starc, who gathered 13 runs. Australia however, were bundled out for 108.
This is the lowest T20i total of Tigers that they defended.
Youngster Nasum Ahmed hauled maiden four-for in T20i cricket and eventually named the Man of the Match. He allowed 19 runs only in his stipulated four overs while pacer duo Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam picked two wickets each. Shakib and Mahedi shared the rest two wickets between themselves.
The two sides will engage the 2nd match of the series today at the same venue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid returns to Wuhan as Delta variant woes mount
Delta variant spreads ‘like wildfire’ as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker
Workers’ lives have little value to govt: Fakhrul
US dismisses Myanmar election plan, urges ASEAN pressure
Lockdown now to end on Aug 10
Helena remanded for 14 days in 4 cases
India plans Covaxin trials in Bangladesh
Transport to run on limited scale from Aug 11


Latest News
Brazil down Mexico on penalties to reach Olympic men's football final
Double gold for New Zealand kayaker Carrington
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft